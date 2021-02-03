Eternals is one of the largest projects of the recently inaugurated fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Written and directed by Chloé zhao, in Eternals we will meet a group of beings from other planets, who protect humanity from galactic threats.

The cast of this film has also generated a lot of expectation for the participation of actors such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Madden.

Among other issues, Eternals It has also caused controversy for confirming that we will see leading characters have an on-screen romance, including a kiss.

And you will wonder … Why is this important or controversial? This is because it will be an interaction between Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and her husband (Haaz Sleiman).

Phastos is one of the Eternals.

That said, LGBTQ representation in commercial cinema it usually occurs in characters with little screen time and without much development, unlike heterosexual couples who also appear.

The small risks Marvel has begun to take in the MCU

Therefore, that Marvel has made this decision is relevant for some people in this group. Talking about the importance of representation, Sleiman expressed the following for New Now Next:

I’m very proud of Marvel and how they approached this in a thoughtful way, Phastos is one of the major superheroes in the movie. I am her husband, an architect, we have a son.

Although I wish I was the superhero, because… When will we see an openly gay Arab Muslim actor play a hero? I can not wait to see him.

Sleiman is not the only actor with proposals on representation LGBTQ in the movies of Marvel, Own Tom holland has commented on several occasions that there should be a Openly gay Spider-Man one day.

Like Tessa thompson on the attraction to the women of Valkyrie, which may become more evident in Thor: Love and Thunder.

And it is not only about sexual preferences, but also about positive representations of minorities such as Arabs and Muslims, an issue that Marvel has also started working with works such as Ms. Marvel and now, with Eternals.

