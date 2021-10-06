Marvel is gearing up to premiere its next big chapter in the MCU. We are only a month away from the arrival of Eternals. Thus, A new trailer for this film was recently shared, where the action takes center stage on this occasion.

Although the new trailer is a bit short compared to other trailers, this time we can see the Eternals using their various powers to fight the deviants. Thus, characters like Thena, played by Angelina Jolie, and Kingo, by Kumail Nanjiani, show us a little more of their skills.

Eternals will hit theaters on November 5, 2021, and will play an important role in the general framework of the MCU, where they will explore a series of details related to the cosmic world of this universe, something that will surely have great repercussions in films such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

On related topics, the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage it was never a sure thing. Similarly, a rumor indicates that PlayStation would be working on a new Marvel game.

Via: Marvel