After the arrival of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and Venom 2 to the big screen, the Marvel characters still have other cards up their sleeve for this year. In addition to Spider-Man: no way home, Eternals is one of the most anticipated films by fans of superheroes. In this sense, the film directed by Chloé Zhao has released a new trailer, where we finally get an initial look at the MCU’s first homoparental family.

The Eternals will be directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

It’s about the eternal Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, and her husband (Haaz Sleiman). Both are next to their son when they have a conversation with Ikaris and Sersi, at that time a brief nod to Superman is also included: “Dad, I saw him on television with the cape and throwing laser beams,” says the little boy. In this way, Marvel Studios establishes an expected window to the diversity of its characters, something that its president, Kevin Feige, had already anticipated.

On the other hand, a new synopsis shared by the company has confirmed that Eternals will be divided into two timelines. With this, viewers will see the development of the plot both in the beginnings of cosmic beings, and in the present, when they must rejoin their paths.

“The story unfolds in two time periods. One of them is set in the past, when they functioned as a formidable team and a close family unit. The second line of argument is situated in the present, when the group has fractured and divided, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again endangers the existence of humanity, makes the Eternals have to put aside their differences and regroup ”, recites the new official argument (via Screen Rant).

When is Eternals released?

Eternals has a premiere scheduled for next Friday, November 5. However, unlike other MCU releases, the film will not have a simultaneous arrival on Disney Plus.