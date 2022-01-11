Eternals he had a rather bumpy passage through cinemas and specialized critics. Even so, the film directed by Chloe Zhao would seek to make its way into the Oscars 2022. For now, and prior to its arrival on Disney Plus, some deleted scenes have been released. One of them showed Sprite with Dane Whitman at the school where Sersi teaches.

Now, a new sequence has seen the light. In this footage shared by the CBR portal we see Sprite again, although this time holding a conversation with Makkari. The latter explains why humans deserve to be saved.

For this, it ‘invokes’ Thanos and he uses it to tell his partner how the inhabitants of Earth came together to challenge him and thus recover half of the universe that disappeared. Those who made this possible used “hope, perseverance, and the ability to sacrifice for those they love.”

Thanos’ ‘presence’ on the deleted scene from Eternals is no accident. What’s more, new sequels could include more references to the ‘Crazy Titan’, as the screenwriter Kaz Firpo hinted.

What is Eternals about?

Eternals featured a race of aliens created by the celestial Arishem and sent to Earth centuries ago to protect humans from the Deviants, their evil counterparts. While awaiting instructions from their creator to return to their home planet, this group of superheroes helped humanity progress, but were not allowed to interfere in its conflicts.

However, after an unexpected death, Sersi was appointed as the new Eternal in command and was therefore the only one who could communicate directly with Arishem.

Thanks to this, he learned the truth about his species and its true purpose: they were sent to keep humans safe and thus be able to meet the necessary requirements for the birth of another Celestial, whose emergence will end life on Earth.