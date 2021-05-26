Eternals recently presented a new preview of his film, which will hit theaters on November 5 to begin a new stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For several months it was mentioned that this work would bet on inclusion, showing characters of different ethnicities and even sexual orientation, although not everyone took it well.

Faced with the accusations that Eternals I would force this theme, Salma Hayek He assured that the diversity that we will see on the screen is not forced.

Inclusion in Eternals will not be forced as you think

In a recent interview with Variety, the Veracruz actress, who will play Ajak, spoke about the theme of diversity in the film of Marvel.

Although many think that the subject will be forced within the plot of Eternals, Hayek assured that this is not the case and that it will be well justified.

‘I think a lot of people will be reflected and that is important. It is not diverse because it is diverse. It is the way he chose each of us that truly creates a family for the purpose of the Eternals. For the purposes of the film. It doesn’t feel forced. ‘

Salma Hayek and other actors from Hollywood They have long protested the lack of diversity in the film industry, although the situation has changed a bit recently.

Eternals has a very diverse cast where actors from various countries in Asia and America coexist, so we will see together a great cultural diversity.

If this is not enough, the issue of inclusion will also involve gender identity by including an openly homosexual couple.

Eternals will hit theaters on November 5, 2021, and if you want to conquer the public they will have to show a phenomenon similar to that of Guardians of the Galaxy.

We recommend you:

Fuandnte.



