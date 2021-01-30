Speculations have been rife throughout the month of November: to open, not to open? … The decision has been made and the bet has been successful. Under the Baltard rotunda of the Musée d’art brut in Paris, there is no room for debate: bookstores are “essential”, it is obvious. Coming out of another confinement, at the end of the year of crisis, they are two to rub shoulders and invest the space: the “permanent” bookstore and “Les Éternels FMR”: 75 publishers who present 800 such cutting-edge titles that staggered.

A sort of “extended family”

The usual entertainment has been suspended, the cafeteria with the period counter in varnished wood and the exhibition rooms remain closed, but the glass roofs light up the colored tables as usual. Located behind the metal spiral staircase of the central staircase. Accessible to all free of charge, warm, they are in synergy with the place. Resulting from a true partnership and from an exchange with the museum and its permanent bookstore, the ephemeral bookstore has ended up forming, over the years, a kind of “extended family”. A whole mosaic of works that are hardly or not visible the rest of the year are presented there. Resulting from the committed work and the risk-taking of “small publishing houses”, which Jean-Luc d’Asciano, “demiurge” of the event, calls “alternative publishers”. Financially independent, they own their publishing house and find themselves both outside the major distribution circuits and below visibility thresholds. Media or physical. Barely 300 bookstores out of the 4000 in France offer them to the public.

Various and specialized themes

Little-known publishers who publish little-known authors. This is the challenge to the current world and to the economy that drives Jean-Luc d’Asciano: “I find this real risk-taking admirable. At the same time, it is relatively obvious! The themes, as diverse as they are cutting-edge, bring together young people and adults and range from ecology to history, from comics to politics, from travel diaries to genre, including botany and intersectionality. The prices are meant to be affordable and range between 3.50 euros and 50 euros for the most expensive, which is rare. The majority is between 10 and 20 euros. Aesthetics are important, the works are beautiful and highlighted. Harpo &, At the forges of Vulcan, the big bone or Crisis and criticism: the names of the editors are like their personalities, as unexpected as they are endearing.

To talk about contemporaries, the living, people who create to stand up against all odds, despite the difficulties … Jean-Luc d’Asciano

It’s the turn of Xerographs, the associative publishing house of Pascale Desmazières, to be in the spotlight, in mid-December. Based since 2004 in Goutte-d’Or, the still mixed and popular part of the 18th arrondissement, it presents “Days of confinement”. A collective journal, collection of drawings, reflections, messages and poems from the inhabitants of the district, published in the spring during the first confinement on the Facebook group of the same name. A form of resistance to adversity. The authors lend themselves to the game of dedication, but also meet for the first time thanks to this common work, which creates links. Bishi, a scientist from Kerala with the soul of a painter, therefore meets Jean, a former professor of French in the 93 and a poet in his spare time. A week later, it is Bouba Touré, Malian photographer, author of “Our hut is in Saint-Denis”, who comes to present the story of his experience as an immigrant worker: “For the new generations, so that they know. “For Jean-Luc d’Asciano, the risk is there:” To talk about contemporaries, the living, people who create to stand up against all odds, despite the difficulties … “A very reassuring form of freedom in made.

“We are not going against the grain! “

White hair and red jeans, for 34 years “official” bookseller of the Halle Saint-Pierre, Pascal Hecker underlines that “the place is neither exclusive nor elitist, it is for everyone: it is necessary to show that there is a diversity of creation, but also reviving popular culture in a good sense ”. A return to the years 1950-1960? He continues: “We are not going against the grain! On the contrary, we are in the mainstream. »Focus on culture, books and sharing: a subversive act in times of normalization.

Jean-Luc d’Asciano smiles and admits willingly accepting “an autocratic form of selection”: “It’s kind of my ideal bookstore! It is difficult to figure it out: for one publisher to arrive, another must leave. A matter of space, because the volume of sales does not come into play. A subtle, global economy and a different temporality mean that important books can sell “less” or “less quickly” – some sell very little, it seems – but whatever. The very structure is interdependent and 60% of the selling price goes to the publishers: in short, if you don’t sell anything, you don’t pay anything. About fifty publishers return each year, of which Jean-Luc d’Asciano follows the catalog over time, and human relationships are created: “They interest me and their presence here is based on the confidence and fluidity of our exchanges: these are also stories of friendships! “

The right and the power to choose

And the public is not mistaken. He also returns from year to year, attracted by the aesthetic choices, the unusual literary proposals, linked to the two bookstores, but also to the “marginal” character of the place. A marginality that Jean-Luc d’Asciano considers positive “since it testifies to the need for this artistic practice to manage to exist in the face of the violence of the world”. This year of crisis has reinforced wills and word of mouth, even virtual, has worked: “People have crossed Paris to come here, in search of such text, such coloring, such publisher! »He rejoices. The accounts are done and 990 books have been purchased. Sales of political texts have “exploded”. Jean-Luc d’Asciano finds the watermark that emerges “disturbing and joyful”: search for meaning in life and in public action, desire to reclaim his own destiny. In short, a desire to regain the sense of politics.

Culture and books allow us to stand up.Pascal Hecker

Messages of support multiplied: “This is what we came for, thank you for presenting these books. »More than ever the independent book appears as a tool for freedom and understanding of the world. Should we therefore consider the existence of the ephemeral bookstore as a militant act? The answer is: “Yes! I favor the emergence of places of expression: I am a fundamental activist. “

The rotunda is empty. “It’s when things disappear that we realize they are missing! “Smiles, maliciously, Pascal Hecker, who continues:” There was support in reaction. We have an opportunity to get out of it: culture, books allow us to stand up. A true life-size plea for the right and the power to choose, for the maintenance of an economy of alternative culture, the Eternals FMR are not a utopia. And even so, it would be very likely to come true.

Brigitte Jamois