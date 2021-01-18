Eternals, the second film in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the most anticipated productions by fans. However, the pandemic caused by the coronavirus caused its filming to be paralyzed, which delayed its release date until February 2, 2021.

In recent months, material from the film was leaked that gave us clues about its characters and the plot. After so much speculation, the first official image of the team was released, created by Jack Kirby for Marvel comics and which will now seek to expand the MCU.

Photo: Twitter

In the photograph, we can see the design of the team members made up of Thena, Ajak, Ikaris, Kingo Sunen, Phastos, Makkari, Gilgamesh, Sprite, Sersi, Druig and Black Knight.

As the synopsis dictates, The Eternals They are ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to leave the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy: the Deviants.

What is a Deviant?

It is the name of a race of humanoids that undergoes unique mutations, contrary to the physical perfection of the Eternals. The confrontation between both factions will obviously be the highlight of the film, but what is very vague is the trigger set out in the description: “an unexpected tragedy.”