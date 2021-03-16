Eternals will arrive at the end of 2021 to deepen a new phase of the MCU in which Iron Man and Captain America They will no longer be there, so they will have the mission of laying the foundations for future projects.

The film has given a lot to talk about because it will touch on issues that are still uncomfortable for some people, and to exemplify it, it is enough to remember that you will have a partner of the same sex.

Even with this approach it seemed that Eternals would arrive at the cinema without any problem, at least in much of the world, because China could cancel the premiere of the film due to comments from its director.

Eternals would be at risk

Chloé zhao who is in front of this movie of Marvel, was recognized with the Golden Globe for best film and best direction for Nomadland, based on the eponymous book written by Jessica bruder.

Although this award made her the first Chinese woman to receive such recognition, the government of her country began to put obstacles to release her films, and Eternals could be affected by the measure.

The problem started due to statements by Zhao where he mentioned that ‘grew up in a country where there are lies everywhere’, making clear reference to his nation, and the authorities responded by censoring his latest film.

The new era of Marvel would not start so well if China does not give in.

Though Nomadland It had a release date in China on April 23, the film stopped appearing on the billboards and even on official sites administered by the government, where it is mentioned that the page is not found due to the application of relevant laws, regulations and policies .

Everything seems to indicate that the government of that country started a crusade against Chloé zhao, and if so, surely Eternals you will have trouble reaching the Asian country.

We’ll see if Marvel it manages to serve as an intermediary, since China represents a large market for cinema.

