Eternals is the first MCU movie to feature this grouping of immortal beings. Despite the fact that its release is months away, it is already giving something to talk about because it happens after the Infinity War with the integration of new characters.

The film, directed by Chloé zhao its launch is scheduled for next November 5. Until recently its arrival in China seemed unlikely, but this seems more possible after the announcement of its premiere in Hong Kong on the 4th of the same month.

As recalled, Eternals would have little chance of reaching China after Chloé Zhao described her country of origin as “a place where there are lies everywhere.” For this reason, the state media did not give more coverage to his achievement at the Oscars 2021.

The blockade of the film means a serious blow to its collection at the world box office and at Marvel Studios. After all, China is the most important market after the United States and Canada.

The Eternals are ancient aliens who have been living on Earth and in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame an unexpected tragedy forces them to leave the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy: the Deviants.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...