Now Marvel has been betting on bringing new franchises to his films, something that has been more or less accepted as the recent ms marvel or until the series of Loki in it multiverse. One of the projects that arrived more than a year ago was Eternalsa tape that for some reason received quite negative ratings from fans and critics.

In a new talk via the podcast, Happy Sad Confused, Barry Keoghan He has remained insistent with the idea of ​​who thinks he knows why the story of these new heroes did not please the viewers. Mentioning that the director of the film chloe Zhaoperhaps he used a lot of crudeness within it, something new in the cinema of Marvel.

Here his comment:

I think Chloe brought a certain kind of sensibility with her, right? So Chloe brings, as you could see in her previous movies, very raw performances at the same time that are really moving. It was something new, I think it was just something new, new in the Marvel universe.

For those who haven’t seen the movie yet, here’s the synopsis:

The Eternals are a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have lived in secret on Earth for thousands of years. Although they have never intervened in the fate of the population, now a threat looms over humanity.

Remember that it is available in Disney Plus.

Via: Podcast

Editor’s note: Eternals is an interesting bet, since the comedy part is reduced a bit compared to other movies. However, Black Panther doesn’t have much of a laugh element to it either and still works as part of the MCU.