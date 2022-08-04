While we were awaiting confirmation of the arrival of Eternals 2 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everything was made official by Patton Oswalt, a well-known actor who had the opportunity to comment on everything during the Today Show, deepening the arrival of the film.

There are still not many details in this regard, and considering that the first film has not been appreciated by all users, with somewhat divided opinions regarding its contents and general quality, we can expect something different. In any case, the director will once again be in charge of everything Chloé Zhaowhich took care of the first film.

Find below the declaration translated by the well-known actor on the matter:

They have announced that there will be a sequel to Eternals, Chloé Zhao will be the director. So there is hope for more of the adventures of Starfox and Pip.

We look forward to news, hoping that the announcement by the Marvel Studios may bring with it within some time also a release date to rely on – now totally unknown, since we do not know in which phase of the MCU this will be – and also a trailer ready to anticipate some of the upcoming content.