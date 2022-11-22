Havana (AFP) – Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés died at dawn on Tuesday, November 22, in Madrid at the age of 79, after being hospitalized in that city a few days ago. Inside and outside of Cuba, he is fired as one of the great voices of Latin America.

“With great pain and sadness, we regret to inform you that the maestro Pablo Milanés has passed away this morning of November 22 in Madrid,” his artistic office said on its Facebook page.

“One of our greatest musicians physically disappears. An inseparable voice from the soundtrack of our generation. My condolences to his widow and children, to #Cuba,” said President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Twitter, who saw himself surprised by the news during a tour of Russia.

The singer’s office deeply appreciated all the expressions of affection that were known immediately after his death and that flooded social networks to support his family and friends.

“May he rest in the love and peace that he has always transmitted. He will remain forever in our memory,” said the Pablo Milanés Art Office.

The author of ‘Yolanda’ and the ‘Brief space you are not in’ had been hospitalized a few days ago in Madrid.

“My best public. The public of the tours that I have done and that I have been able to verify in the attention and respect that they have given me, but you really went too far,” he said before thousands of cell phone lights at his concert in Havana in June 2022 AFP (YAMIL LAGE), on a night in which many sang and some cried anticipating a farewell YAMIL LAGE AFP/Archives

On November 11, his office said he was “stable” and was being treated for the effects of a series of recurring infections that had affected his health in recent months.

“The truth passed”

The founder of Nueva Trova Cubana, along with Silvio Rodríguez and Noel Nola, had suffered for several years from an “oncohematological disease” that forced him to settle in Madrid at the end of 2017 “to receive treatment that does not exist in his country,” the statement said. .

The Cuban musician canceled this month his last concerts in Spain and the Dominican Republic, while his artistic activity had been suspended. Last June he made his last visit to Havana, after three years of absence.

On that occasion, he met with his Cuban public at the Ciudad Deportiva of this capital where he gave an emotional concert.

Despite the fact that the event generated controversy due to the initial official intention of distributing part of the tickets to government agencies, finally the music of Pablito, as he is known in his land, united in one voice some 10,000 Cubans who attended the event.

Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, at an event in Colombia, on October 1, 2015 RAUL ARBOLEDA AFP

“I have always said that it is my best public. The public of the tours that I have done and that I have been able to verify in the attention and respect that it has given me, but you really went too far,” he said before thousands of cell phone lights that they lit up to receive it, on a night in which many sang and some cried, anticipating a farewell.

“Love Made Song”

Born on February 24, 1943 in Bayamo (east), Pablo Milanés strongly embraced the Cuban revolution at its beginnings and later distanced himself and expressed criticism of his country’s government, but he never broke the relationship that united him with his people through of his music.

Despite the distance they had maintained since the 1980s, Silvio Rodríguez uploaded the lyrics of ‘Pablo’ to his blog, Segunda Cita, on Monday night, a song dedicated to his partner at the beginning of the Cuban Nueva Trova.

Personalities from the political world also mourned his death. Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, tweeted: “We sang with his songs and he filled our hearts and souls. Today he was called to sing at the sublime concert of eternity.”

“We are going to miss you Dear Pablo. Have a good trip,” he added in the message accompanied by a video in which he sings the song “El Primer Amor” in a duet with Milanés.

Expressions of sadness from his fans cascaded on social media. “Thank you for so much love for your land. Thank you for so much love for Cubans. Thank you for so much love made into a song,” a tweeter summarized in her message.