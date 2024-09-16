From the beach, Alejandra Guzman surprises his followers by letting himself be seen completely natural and without a single drop of makeup, proving to be ‘eternally beautiful, beautiful‘ as their 1994 song says.

Through his official Instagram profile, ‘The Guzman‘ She showed what she looks like without makeup at 56 years old and the positive comments have not been long in coming, as it is worth mentioning that a few years ago he faced strong criticism for it.

Not caring what people say, Alejandra poses in a swimsuit on the sand on a sunny day at the beach, enjoying a well-deserved vacation before the start of her next live dates.

“Eternally beautiful”: Alejandra Guzmán shows her natural beauty

Alejandra Guzmán triumphs in the Cry of Independence in Cancun

On the night of September 15, Alejandra Guzmán was in charge of a unique evening for more than 22 thousand attendees at the Grito de Independencia in Cancún.

With topics like ‘The Plague’, ‘I was waiting for you’, ‘Eternally beautiful’, ‘Hey güera’, ‘Be careful with your heart’among others, Alejandra Guzmán entertained those present from the Plaza la Reforma of the Municipal Palace.

