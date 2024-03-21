Goodbye to a Sinaloa icon. He died 'La Gilbertona' at the age of 88

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' is one of the most acclaimed films in the film industry, specifically in the drama and romance genre, starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winsletand directed by Michael Gondry in 2004.

The film, in English 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', is about a separated couple who, during a memory erasure process, have forgotten each other, but they meet again, since neither of them managed to overcome each other.

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' It premiered on March 19, 2004 In the United States, twenty years after its release, it continues to be remembered and one of the public's favorites, which is why many ask different questions such as 'Where are its protagonists now?', and here is the answer.

What happened to the protagonists of 'Eternal Shining'?

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' is starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winsletboth two renowned Hollywood actors, whose career has been marked by important film projects.

Jim Carrey currently has 62 years of age and has been highlighted for his work on multiple occasions; He has two Golden Globe awards and was nominated for a BAFTA award. The Canadian actor's beginnings were in the 70s and he remains current with different titles such as 'Dark crimes' (2018) and 'Sonic, the movie', part one (2020) and part two (2022).

This is what Jim Carrey, star of 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', looks like today



For its part, Kate Winslet has 48 years and has continued winner of multiple awardsamong which we can highlight: one Oscar award, five Golden Globes, five BAFTA awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Film and Television Critics Awards, two Emmy Awards and one Grammy Award.

After her debut in the 90s, Kate participated in different projects that marked her artistic career such as 'Titanic', 'Little Children', 'Steve Jobs' and many more. Her most recent projects are 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Lee'.

This is what Kate Winslet, star of 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', looks like today



Where can I find the movie Eternal Sunshine?

The movie 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' is available to watch on the streaming platform HBO Max and for purchase and rental on different digital platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

