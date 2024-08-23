In the trailer we see the protagonist, Brynn, grappling with some minor enemies and then with a sort of giant in armor, which can be faced in various ways including the possibility of climb it literally, to hit him in his weak spots.

The action game that recalls the famous Shadow of the Colossus in several ways should be released on early 2025 according to what the developers reported, while further information about the game can be gleaned by watching the gameplay video which shows some sections and also the fight with one of the aforementioned gigantic bosses.

In conjunction with Gamescom 2024, the Yellow Brick Games team showed off a new Gameplay Trailer Of Eternal Strands its particular third-person action game which is characterized by the presence of some truly colossal enemies also announcing a release date for the game.

Great interaction with environments and enemies

This is a situation that is destined to be quite common in the game, requiring you to repeatedly face these colossal bosses using their very bodies as an interactive element, just like in Fumito Ueda’s great classic.

Here, however, the action is decidedly tighter and more focused on the classic action genre, based on what we can see.

The possibility of interact with elements of the scenario and with the enemies themselves and it’s a feature that seems to be fundamental in Eternal Strands, as the developers talk about it as a distinctive and central element in the gameplay.

This opens the way to a rather creative approach to tackling different situations, with Brynn being able to climb on different surfaces, as well as being able to act on the scenarios through the various abilities capable of modifying the surrounding elements.

By defeating gigantic enemies, the protagonist can collect their “strands” and thus obtain new abilities to use to continue the adventure. After the trailer seen at the beginning of June, let’s take a look at this interesting Eternal Strands for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.