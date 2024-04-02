Indie team Yellow Brick Games has announced Eternal Standsa new game action adventure with a fantasy setting characterized by some peculiar characteristics, such as a certain insistence on physics and interactions with scenarios and enemies.

The team was built by Mike Laidlaw, creator of Dragon Ageand various industry veterans including ex-Ubisoft developers, so it is a team with considerable experience, despite being a recently founded company.

Eternal Strands is a third-person single-player action adventure, coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

The trailer provides a first in-depth idea of ​​the game's characteristics, being all focused on gameplay scenes, and it seems to be a title with very interesting peculiar characteristics, which places us in front of various situations.