Indie team Yellow Brick Games has announced Eternal Standsa new game action adventure with a fantasy setting characterized by some peculiar characteristics, such as a certain insistence on physics and interactions with scenarios and enemies.
The team was built by Mike Laidlaw, creator of Dragon Ageand various industry veterans including ex-Ubisoft developers, so it is a team with considerable experience, despite being a recently founded company.
Eternal Strands is a third-person single-player action adventure, coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
The trailer provides a first in-depth idea of the game's characteristics, being all focused on gameplay scenes, and it seems to be a title with very interesting peculiar characteristics, which places us in front of various situations.
Between giants and other threats
The protagonist of Eternal Strands is Brynn, a defined fighter Weaverintent on giving new life to the homeland of his people by fighting against various enemies, armed with special weapons and magical abilities with different effects.
On his path, Brynn finds himself facing a notable variety of enemies ranging from beasts to humanoid fighters, up to armored giants who will have to be climbed in order to be hit in the weak points and knocked down, with suggestions that also recall Shadow of the Colossus.
In the game it will be possible to climb and interact in various ways with the scenario, with a rather dynamic movement system that allows considerable freedom of action within the fantastic environments to be explored.
However, the combat system seems to be the most characterizing element, based on the possibility of combining various magical powers to obtain different effects on scenarios and enemies, including a notable possibility of destroying the game's setting.
There isn't one yet exit datebut Eternal Strands is currently in development on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
