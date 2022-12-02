If there is a series that always has a presence in fan art and cosplay, it is sailor Moonand with the output of Sailor Moon Eternal both expressions experienced an increase.

This movie, which is divided into two parts, is the equivalent of the fourth season of Sailor Moon Crystal. After a rocky start with the first season, the Toei Animation team in charge stepped up their work and it worked wonders.

So the second and third season of this new version of the original anime of sailor Moon received much praise from fans. Many expected a fourth to come at some point, but at Toei they thought differently.

So the arc of the original manga known as Dead Moon ended up being adapted into a full-length film. The Sailor Scouts must face the threat of the Dead Moon Circus.

The film opened in Japan to great success, and fans expected it to hit theaters around the world. Ultimately that did not happen most likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So Toei Animation made a deal for it to be on Netflix where it was hugely successful. No wonder this inspired cosplayers to cosplay Serena as Serena’s version of Sailor Moon Eternal.

A Sailor Moon Eternal cosplay from Japan

The cosplay of Sailor Moon Eternal that on this occasion we share is a contribution from cosplayer @usagilunnaya.

From what can be seen, it recreates the Sailor Moon outfit that appears in this movie, which includes pink shoulder pads as well as wings on the back.

The same applies to the skirt that has three layers of different colors and which are yellow, hot pink and blue. Likewise, the ornament he wears on his chest.

Sailor Moon’s long hair styled in a pair of large pigtails is present. This cosplayer took all the details into account when recreating the appearance of this character from the world of manga and anime.

Perhaps the only thing that is not very similar is the rod that it carries. In the film it is the size of a staff. But from then on, his interpretation is acceptable and is well set in the streets of Tokyo.

In addition to sailor Moon we have more anime information at EarthGamer.