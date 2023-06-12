A pink diamond, named Eternal Pinkdescribed as the “most important pink diamond” ever to hit the market, sold for a record $34.8 million in just two minutes at the auction of Sotheby’s in New York, last Thursday afternoon, as we can see from the post on Twitter by Sotheby’s itself.

The Eternal Pink is a 10.57 carat diamond which is said to have one “flawless” purity; mined in 2019 at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana, the diamond has since been shaped into a cushion cut and set in a ring, and beyond its high quality, its distinguishing feature is undoubtedly its electric pink color.” chewing gum”.

What we know about Eternal Pink

The science behind this vivid color is not known, further increasing the appeal of the object for consumers also because, typically, diamonds are colored by the presence of trace elements, such as boron which gives diamonds a blue hue, while instead, strangely, pink diamonds do not contain trace elements.

“The best explanation available today is that color is the result of stress at the atomic level. Diamonds form deep within the Earth’s mantle, where intensely high temperatures and pressures compress carbon atoms into a strong crystal lattice structure. Powerful volcanic eruptions displace these diamonds and carry them into the earth’s crust where they can remain for millions of years before erosion washes them into waterways or are dug up by miners.”

Sotheby’s explained on their Eternal Pink web page.

It is also exceptionally rare to find a diamond larger than 10 carats free from other minerals and impurities, making Eternal Pink all the more desirable.

This was not the only record-breaking object Sotheby’s auctioned last Thursday, in fact it also placed a 55.22 carat Mozambique ruby known as “Estrela de Fura“, which was sold for a sum of $34.8 million.

The new owners of both jewels remain unknown as Sotheby’s has not disclosed their identities.

The Eternal Pink is considered one of the “most important” and attractive pink diamonds in the world, but it is not the largest, this is because in 2022, the largest rough pink diamond ever discovered was unearthed in the Lunda Norte region in Angola: called “Lulo Rose“, this pink diamond is from 170 carats.

