In Bratislava, the Eternal Flame, delivered from Moscow, was lit. It is reported by TASS…

The fire will burn in front of the monument to the Soviet Soldier-Liberator on the territory of the Slavin military memorial complex, where 6,845 Red Army soldiers are buried. At the initiative of local activists on the square in front of the monument, the inscription “Do not forget!” and the number of Red Army soldiers who died in battles and were buried in Slovakia was 63,518.

A particle of the Eternal Flame was taken from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, and on the way to Bratislava, the fire was lit in almost 200 settlements.

In January, vandals who defiled the Eternal Flame at the memorial to the liberators of Belgrade were found and detained in Serbia. They turned out to be two young men – 22 and 17 years old. It is noted that they poured cement on the monument, and also put a trash can on it with the inscription “Liberators? No never”. Later, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandr Vulin said that he was “amazed at the fact that the criminals are so young. We must all ask ourselves what we must do so that the fascist evil does not poison any more young souls, “he said ..