The Giallorossi pass with the Gallo, then suffer and go down, but the former grenade header still fixes the result. Debut for Paredes and Renato Sanches

Andrew Pugliese – ROME

Belotti calls, Candreva answers. Roma and Salernitana share the stakes and two of the most eagerly awaited men sign the draw: Belotti because he hasn’t scored in 34 league games, Candreva because it was to be understood if he could still take Salernitana by the hand. Roma, on balance, avoid defeat in extremis, but pay for the lack of imagination due to the disqualifications of Dybala and Pellegrini. Salernitana, on the other hand, was unable to fully defend what they had previously capitalized on, but still went home happy and content. Unlike Rome.

Mou confirms the 3-5-2, Spinazzola wins the duel with Zalewski and the Olimpico is full of love for Bruno Conti's return to the bench 18 years after his last time and the last emotional farewell to Carletto Mazzone, among choirs, ovations, images on the big screens. Then we leave, with Roma struggling to find spaces between the lines and then trying to break through on the flanks, more on the left than on the right. Vain operation, which makes the Giallorossi fall back in the search for verticality, on the edge of offside. And just like that Belotti scores twice, almost photocopied, in the space of 9 minutes. But the first goal is disallowed for offside by half a foot, the second is good. It all seems to go downhill, but Mancini complicates the plans, who first devours the 2-0 from two steps into an empty net and then misses the early exit, leaving Candreva with the equalizer (one against on Smalling and a shot which leaves no hope for Rui Patricio). Roma's problem is precisely the lack of quality in the plays, with only Aouar giving away a couple of subtleties. On the other hand, however, Salernitana found the maximum with minimum effort, taking advantage of the mistake of the Giallorossi defender.

In the second half we restarted and not even the time to catch his breath before Candreva lands another hit of rare beauty: Bradaric's change of play, right-footed stop and left-footed shot from the top corner of the penalty area. Once in the lead, Sousa's team curls up even more in on itself, but Roma can never come up with real ideas and rely only on the often harmless long ball. So in the middle of the second half Mou changes everything, sending in Paredes, Sanches, Zalewski and Karsdorp together: with the new players Roma regains energy and starts to accelerate. El Shaarawy hits the crossroads, Belotti makes it 2-2 from a Paredes corner, then the Gallo also has the winning ball, but arrives there exhausted. So the final siege also includes a scrum saved in extremis by Fazio and a shot by Sanches just a little too high. It ends with 12 shots to 3 for Roma and more ball possession for the Giallorossi (60%), which is unusual for Mourinho's teams. But Salernitana goes home happy, Roma much less so.