“You campaign in poetry. You rule in prose.” Mario Cuomo

The article 41 of the Constitution establishes that “the duration of the campaigns in the election year for President of the Republic, senators and federal representatives will be of ninety days. In no case will the pre-campaigns exceed two thirds of the time scheduled for the Electoral campaigns”.

The restriction is absurd: prohibits politicians from doing politics, except for very short periods. It was one of the many nonsense that was included in the electoral reform of 2007, but it was one of the demands of the left after the electoral defeat of López Obrador in 2006.

Today that the left has come to power, it has decided to disobey its own prohibition. The three official aspirants to succeed the president, the “corcholatas”, they are open Electoral campaigns and they blame the INE of the restrictions that they themselves promoted.

Claudia Sheinbaum, The head of government of Mexico City, has been campaigning with constant tours of the country, pints of fences and messages on social networks. The complaints committee INE ordered him to distance himself from the campaign identified as #IsClaudia, to which she replied: “Once again the INE demonstrates his bias, anti-democratic and conservative disposition, by ordering me to ask the public not to exercise their freedoms through social communication media and with public resources”.

Sheinbaum published the demarcation text dictated by the INE, although it is absurd for the institute to order anyone to publish as their own a text that they themselves wrote. The president affirmed yesterday that the advisers of the INE “are the untouchables of the power mafia” and accused that the INE You are violating freedom of expression. Much more honest these complaints would sound, however, if we did not know that the restrictions were placed in the law at the request of the movement of Lopez Obrador.

While Claudia is reprimanded by the INE, his rivals are still in the campaign. This December 3, the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard launched its network of representatives in all 300 constituencies. The Secretary of the Interior Adam Augusto Juarez It has had a more low-key profile in recent days, but it was served before a national tour to promote itself. Ricardo Monreal He does not have the same possibilities of campaigning, but he has done everything to continue promoting his candidacy, including spreading his own rap: “We are not going to leave, we are not going to crack.”

It’s not just the caps. As if the security situation no longer required his attention, the undersecretary Ricardo Mejia Berdeja led this December 4 in Saltillo a mobilization for allegedly defend the government of López Obrador. His speech, however, made it clear that the purpose was to seek the candidacy of Morena to the government of Coahuila: “I call on you to return this government palace to its true trustee, the people of Coahuila, through democratic means. Let every corner of Coahuila be heard: we are the only, unwavering, legitimate, incorruptible, and determined opposition to the moreirato, the only guarantee of change, the only option to put an end to this dark period of our history”.

I reiterate my position, the same one that I held in 2007 when the amendment to article 41 of the Constitution was approved, promoted, among others, by the then senator Pablo Gómez and the bench that represented AMLO. The 2007 law’s restrictions on political freedoms and expression are intolerable. But it is not fair that those who promoted them today violate them because they are already in power.

