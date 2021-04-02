A bus, last October, in the City of London. TOLGA AKMEN / AFP

Three months of separation augurs since the Brexit messes will be eternal. And that, without tragedies, they will get worse. To begin with, they have harmed the British, in a different way, but cumulatively to the virus crisis.

Of the very scarce data on the whole of the first quarter of this year provided on Wednesday by the National Statistics Office (ONS) there is one especially relevant: the number of active companies reached only 73.8% of those registered as of March 21, almost 11 points less than the 84.4% at the end of 2020 -the day before Brexit-, the latter being a percentage higher than the average for the entire pandemic. That is to say, that, against the attempt of the Government of Boris Johnson to mix both factors of the economic decline to disguise the one caused by himself, they can be perfectly distinguished.

This will happen, with one intensity or another, when the time horizon of the initial collapse of the other data is extended. At the moment we already know that in January the GDP fell by a sharp 2.9%, when in December it had grown by 1.2%! And that exports to the EU were reduced by 40.7% (by 28.8% imports), when sales to third countries grew by 1.7%!

Although softened in its consequences because the trade agreement agreed at the end of the year prevented the chaotic withdrawal, Brexit, and only it, is the cause of the greatest trade setback in the United Kingdom. Because it is he, and only he, who has caused the increase in useless paperwork and bureaucracy, the multiplication of unknown procedures, the cost of transport, the queues of trucks, the deficient food supply to the supermarkets of Northern Ireland, the lack fresh food …

A commercial jibarization has been joined by the decline of the City. In just four weeks it ceded the throne of the stock market capital to Amsterdam, whose stock market quadrupled its volume (up to an intermediary of 9,220 million euros per day), while the Londoner lost 40.8% of its size (up to 8,600 million).

The postponement by the Parliament of Strasbourg of the ratification of the treaty, as London breached the protocol on Ireland and unilaterally prevented the agreed customs controls, has serious consequences on the banks of the Thames: the Memorandum of Understanding that the British banks asked to reach before last Wednesday and by way of equivalence that the EU grant them a financial passport (in order to operate as always in the territory of the 27) has been left in limbo.

So, sovereigns but foreigners, if things continue like this when their transitional period ends in 15 months, they will lose their share in the European financial derivatives sweet market: 569,000 million euros per year, 75% of which irrigated their headquarters. Londoners. “The medium-term scenario for the City appears unpromising,” writes Nicolas Véron (Financial Services, The Brexit dust begins to settle, Bruegel, 3/11/21).

Along with commerce and finance, another key sector for the kingdom’s economic future is damaged by the foot shot that Johnson’s eurohostility inflicted on him: the Flat White Economy, the set of digital and creative services, which include MICs (media, information, communication / culture), the cause of the real success in boosting the economy in recent decades on the island, especially in the capital: “Three-quarters of London workers were born abroad, and three-quarters of that majority, in the European space ”describes the consultant Douglas McWilliams (The flat white economy, Duckworth Overlook, London, 2015).

But, alas, in 2020 more than 1.3 million foreigners – largely Europeans – left the country because of Europhobia and the obstacles to migration and integration resulting from Brexit. Up to 700,000 were residents of the capital. Less, and more difficult to expand, in and out, its music (classical and modern), its fashion (and luxury industry) and its art, its shrinkage threatens to crumple the inventive capacity of that economy. A severe setback against which the fastest vaccine does not immunize.