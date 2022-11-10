The 2022 Qatar World Cup is coming and it will have a special seasoning for all lovers of Argentine soccer. It will be the first without the presence of Diego Armando Maradona and will feature many tributes.
Diego is the emblem of the Argentine team when it comes to World Cups. He was the hero of the last one won by the Albiceleste in 1986 and everyone remembers his performance against England with the Goal of the Century and with the Hand of God.
Maradona played four World Cups throughout his career. The first was in 1982, where it ended in frustration and his last game was sent off against Brazil, but the rematch came four years later.
He was the best player of Mexico 86 and the top figure of the team in the title throughout the competition. In 90, he stroked glory and was one of those responsible for the team reaching the final despite his ankle injury. The penalty shootout against Italy and his assistance to Caniggia against Brazil will be remembered.
The last role as a player was in 1994 and although it started in the best way for its goals against Greece, it ended with positive doping after the game against Nigeria and the famous “they cut off my legs”.
As a coach he had an experience in South Africa 2010 and Argentina reached the quarterfinals where they fell 4-0 to Germany. In Qatar he will be present in the hearts of the fans, players and all those who value what he did for the country.
