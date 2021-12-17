There will be seven events in the 2022 season of the new FIA ETCR, the electric touring championship that will continue to be promoted by Discovery Sports Events.

After the launch year addressed as Pure ETCR, the series officially became the FIA ​​and renamed it eTouring Car World Cup a few months ago.

The World Council held on Wednesday in Paris unveiled what will be the appointments of the second season of the competition, in which Romeo Ferraris, Cupra and Hyundai had taken part, but which will have at least two other manufacturers to join the grid.

It begins in May on the same weekend as the FIA ​​WTCR in Pau, on a citizen who returns to host the top touring series and what is its technical evolution.

Then another road circuit with the Beyoglu stage, in Turkey, before moving to the Hungaroring for a further weekend with the WTCR in June.

Seven days later he will fly to Spain for the Jarama race, while in July we will have the dates in Zolder, Belgium, and with us in Vallelunga (weekend of 22-24).

Finally, the final round will take place in the Far East in October. South Korea’s Inje Speedium is trying again, in the sense that by 2021 it should have had ETCR electric cars, but with the Coronavirus pandemic, everything has gone wrong.

There, too, the menu is double, with the WTCR making its debut in the Hyundai ‘home’. It should be noted that Vallelunga itself is the only circuit on which it has already been raced in 2021 and which has been confirmed for 2022, while all the others will be new and unexplored for the protagonists.

FIA ETCR – 2022 Calendar

May 6-8 – RACE FR: Pau-Ville (France)

20-22 May – RACE TR: Beyoglu (Turkey)

10-12 June – RACE HU: Hungaroring (Hungary)

June 17-19 – RACE SP: Jarama (Spain)

July 8-10 – RACE BE: Zolder (Belgium)

July 22-24 – RACE IT: Vallelunga (Italy)

7-9 October – RACE KR: Inje Speedium (South Korea)