Romeo Ferraris has made official its second driver for the 2022 season which will see it at the start of the FIA ​​ETCR.

After the hiring of Maxime Martin, the Opera team has chosen to confirm Luca Filippi on the Giulia ETCR built and developed on his own.

The 36-year-old from Piedmont proved pivotal last year by helping the team finish second in the constructors’ standings by beating Hyundai Motorsport’s most famous rivals.

The relationship between Filippi and the Lombard team dates back to 2020, when together they faced some commitments in the FIA ​​WTCR, while in 2021 it can certainly be said that the duo did not have the luck it deserved, but now ready to redeem itself in this new challenge in the World Championship. Electric tourism.

Luca Filippi, Romeo Ferraris, Giulia ETCR Photo by: Romeo Ferraris

“I am really excited to remain linked to Romeo Ferraris to renew the challenge in the FIA ​​ETCR championship, after last year’s positive experience in an innovative and fascinating context,” said Filippi, who has extensive experience in this sector having been linked for years. to Formula E.

“We were immediately able to show the potential of the Giulia ETCR project, and for 2022 we are aiming for even more important results. We will fight against very competitive opponents, but in addition to excellent technical bases, I know I can count on a working group with whom I I am at ease from the first moment “.

“It will be a pleasure to continue together with Michela Cerruti, Mario Ferraris and the rest of the team”.

Michela Cerruti, Team Principal of Romeo Ferraris is also very happy with the agreement: “Luca has become part of the family in our team thanks to his talent and experience, which need no introduction, but above all for the human relationship that is is created in almost two years of collaboration “.

“This is why I am very happy to still have him in our squad of drivers for the FIA ​​ETCR, with a common goal: to capitalize on what we have learned in the past season and to fight at the top of every appointment, to stand out in an already growing championship. “.