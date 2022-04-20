The first shot placed by Romeo Ferraris for the 2022 FIA ETCR season is Maxime Martin.

Really a great tip for the Opera team, which as announced a few days ago has renewed its commitment to the electric tourism series by deploying its Giulia ETCRs.

Martin is in fact a highly experienced driver in the world of endurance and GT, boasting successes in the FIA ​​WEC and Le Mans, but facing an adventure aboard an electric vehicle for the first time.

Oliver Webb, Romeo Ferraris-M1RA, Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR Photo by: Pure ETCR

“I am thrilled to be able to debut in a cutting-edge championship like the FIA ​​ETCR and to be able to measure myself for the first time at the wheel of an electric racing car like the Giulia ETCR of Romeo Ferraris, which in 2021 has already shown great potential” , said the 36-year-old Belgian.

“I have many years of experience with covered wheel cars, Touring races for me are almost a return to the past, but obviously now there is the curiosity and enthusiasm that gives a new technical challenge for my career”.

“I am ready to make myself available to the team to grow together and obtain great satisfaction, knowing that I am in a group full of capable people”.

Romeo Ferraris-M1RA, Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR Photo by: Pure ETCR

Michela Cerruti, Team Principal of Romeo Ferraris is also very happy: “Welcoming a rider of the caliber of Maxime into our line-up is a great pride for Romeo Ferraris, confirming the excellent work done since the birth of the Giulia ETCR project”.

“Maxime will be making his debut in electric car racing, but he has a long career with high-performance covered wheel models, such as GT3 and DTM, and above all he knows what it means to be an official driver of a car manufacturer.”

“This aspect has given him a mentality that I am sure will help us to progress even faster.”