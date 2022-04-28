Giovanni Venturini is the fourth and last driver signed by Romeo Ferraris to take part in the 2022 season of the FIA ​​ETCR.

The 30-year-old from Veneto then goes to complete the poker of competitors announced by the Opera team for his Giulia ETCRs that he will field in the electric tourism series.

Venturini, who gained experience on single-seaters and then established himself in the GT world, where he has returned from several seasons as a Lamborghini Squadra Corse driver, joins the already confirmed Luca Filippi and the new hires Maxime Martin and Bruno Spengler.

# 66 Attempto Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Giovanni Venturini, Marco Mapelli Photo by: Vision Sport Agency

“This year a new chapter in my career has begun and I was immediately thrilled to take the opportunity to race with Romeo Ferraris in the FIA ​​ETCR championship”, affirms the driver from Vicenza.

“This is a project with ample room for growth and very fascinating, even more so because it will allow me to discover firsthand the strengths of electric propulsion in motorsport”.

“I know I have a lot to learn, but I expect to be the protagonist behind the wheel of the Giulia ETCR already in Pau, a track where I have always wanted to measure myself. Now the opportunity has arrived”.

Romeo Ferraris-M1RA, Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR Photo by: Romeo Ferraris

Michela Cerruti, Romeo Ferraris Team Principal, added: “I am satisfied with the line-up we have put together for this edition of the FIA ​​ETCR. Giovanni is another very valuable driver who has chosen to race with us after Luca, Maxime and Bruno: thanks to this quartet we can count on talent, speed, experience and the ability to work in highly structured organizations, also to contribute to technical development “.

“These are precious requisites, which will allow us to grow further as a team as well as as a manufacturer and to make the Giulia ETCR even more competitive”.

“The confidence placed in our project by riders of this caliber gives us an additional dose of enthusiasm for the start of the season in Pau.”