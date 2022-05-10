Romeo Ferraris completed the first weekend of the FIA ​​ETCR championship of the season, staged on the fascinating street circuit of Pau, France.

The Giulia ETCR proved to be up to the task in the hands of the quartet of pilots formed by Bruno Spengler, Maxime Martin, Giovanni Venturini and Luca Filippi, but the weekend reserved numerous pitfalls for the builder of Opera, who was unable to capitalize to their full potential.

The main satisfactions of this trip came from the successes obtained in the Quarter Finals 2 by Maxime Martin in the “Fast” pool and by Bruno Spengler in the “Furious” pool, and then by Giovanni Venturini in the Semi Final 2, again in the second group in which the members of the tourism championship for fully electric cars are divided.

Unfortunately, the Italian driver was unable to participate in the Super Final of the “Furious” pool. In fact, Giulia ETCR, shared with compatriot Filippi, who in the final of the “Fast” pool was the protagonist of a violent impact against the barriers after being rammed by Jean-Karl Vernay, were in fact too heavy damages.

Luca Filippi, Romeo Ferraris, Giulia ETCR Photo by: ETCR

“In the Super Final we were fighting for a good position and I felt good in the car. It was fun at first with Maxime and also with Jean-Karl. We overtook each other a few times. But then, I have to be honest, I have immediately the dirtiest hit I’ve ever had on a straight “, thunders the Piedmontese.

“Going from the second to the third corner, I was going straight; Maxime in front did the same, Vernay at my side too. Then suddenly, in the straight and under full acceleration, he swerved towards me; I lost control and the car went totally destroyed “.

“I have no words to describe how I feel and what I think about the move he’s made on me. I think it’s probably the dirtiest situation I’ve been involved in.”

Giovanni Venturini, Romeo Ferraris, Giulia ETCR Photo by: ETCR

Also Venturini, due to the contact with Mikel Azcona, back on Hyundai, at the start of the Quarter Final 1 on Saturday suffered the break of the front right suspension, ending his heat prematurely.

“Honestly, I don’t have much to say. I couldn’t make the Super Final, so in the end there were no points I could take. So now I prefer to look to the next round where we will be in better shape,” said the Venetian.

Spengler, protagonist of a steady progression over the weekend, is now the Romeo Ferraris standard bearer best positioned in the ranking, fifth with 61 points ahead of fellow color partner Maxime Martin at 56.

“In the end they got good points this weekend. I think we did well in my first FIA ETCR weekend and it was also very enjoyable to work with the team. They did a really amazing job preparing the car and helping us to gain confidence. I think. that we made steps every day even though, in the end, it wasn’t enough to win today, “Spengler said.

“We can be happy with the points we got. It’s a track where it’s easy to do damage, we managed not to break anything. I’m sorry for my teammates who couldn’t race due to bad behavior from another driver. , it would have been nice for the team to have another car to take points. But that’s the way it is and now we will focus on Istanbul, trying to come back stronger. “

Bruno Spengler, Maxime Martin, Romeo Ferraris, Giulia ETCR Photo by: ETCR

Martin added: “First of all, it’s really shameful that our other car crashes here in Pau like this. It’s bad because my teammates will already be at a disadvantage for part of the season, which is not good. For my part, I basically had a clean Super Final with a few small contacts. “

“I started third and finished third, and here in town I think it’s the best we could do. I used my head as much as possible with maximum power and managed the race. It’s a good first weekend with the team and in the series. so I’m quite happy. “

The Canadian and the Belgian finished their debut weekend in the FIA ​​ETCR with third places in their respective DHL Super Final, which each earned an additional 20 points, while Romeo Ferraris is second in the constructors’ standings at 117.

Bruno Spengler, Romeo Ferraris, Giulia ETCR Photo by: ETCR

Michela Cerruti, Team Principal of Romeo Ferraris, comments: “This first weekend of the season proved to be very demanding for us, with many episodes that played against us, starting with the accidents of Giovanni and Luca sharing the same car”.

“Their chassis suffered very significant damage in the final heat and we will have to wait for the return to the headquarters to know if we will be ready in time for the next round in Istanbul. It was frustrating to see unintelligent maneuvers in an FIA championship where one should expect. the best from the point of view of fairness on the track “.

“Luca was the author of excellent correct overtaking maneuvers and was then the victim of an action that had disastrous, avoidable consequences. Looking at the positive notes, the Giulia ETCR proved to be competitive, allowing Maxime and Bruno to win their respective quarter-finals, and to Giovanni to prevail in the Semi-Final. Luca has always been combative and determined and once again he has confirmed himself to be fast and a true team man “.

“From a technical point of view, Pau has been a good test for the dynamics of the FIA ​​ETCR cars, being a very narrow and winding city track, and we are convinced that we have overcome it. The potential has emerged, although we are eager to progress further” .

“The regret for the points lost in the championship exists, together with the uncertainty about participation in the next round in Istanbul, but we know we have all the credentials to recover during the season”.