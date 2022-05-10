On the French circuit of Pauthe same in which the doors of the WTCR world championship opened, last weekend the championship officially started at the same time ETCR, in its second edition reserved for fully electric cars. Despite the winter break before the start of the season, the time did not seem to have passed since the results of 2021, characterized by the successes of the Swede Mathias Ekströmfirst champion of the category.

Indeed, it was he who signed the victory in the inaugural stage of 2022, generating an authentic triplet for the Cupra EKS together with French Adrien Tambay and from Tom Blomqvist, respectively in 2nd and 3rd place. Among the great expectations, especially as regards the Italian public, there was also the quartet of expert drivers who make up the team Romeo Ferraris, all at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Giulia. However, there was no lack of controversy thundered by Venturini and Filippi, victims of two accidents with the Hyundai of Vernay and Azcona that interrupted their climb towards the finals.

However, Alfa Romeo can console itself with the 5th and 6th place of Spengler and Martin, even in a climate of protest for the missed penalties to the drivers held responsible for the accidents by the team principal. Michela Cerrutifurious after the event: “This first weekend of the season proved to be very demanding for us, with many episodes that played against us, starting with the accidents of Giovanni and Luca sharing the same car. – commented – their chassis suffered very significant damage in the final heat and we will have to wait for the return to headquarters to find out if we will be ready in time for the next round in Istanbul – scheduled from 20 to 22 May – has been frustrating to witness unintelligent maneuvers in an FIA championship where one should expect the best from the point of view of driving standards. Luca was the author of excellent correct overtaking maneuvers and was then the victim of an action that had disastrous, avoidable consequences. Looking at the positive notes, the Giulia ETCR proved to be competitive, allowing Maxime and Bruno to win their respective quarter-finals, and Giovanni to win the Semi Final. Luca has always been combative and determined and once again he confirmed himself to be fast and a true team man. From a technical point of view, Pau was a good test for the dynamics of the FIA ​​ETCR cars, being a very narrow and winding city track, and we are convinced that we have overcome it. Potential has emerged, while eager to make further progress. The regret for the points lost in the championship exists, together with the uncertainty about participation in the next round in Istanbul, but we know we have all the credentials to recover during the season ”.

ETCR / Drivers standings after Round 1, Pau

POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Mattias Ekström Cupra 100 2 Adrien Tambay Cupra ninety two 3 Tom Blomqvist Cupra 79 4 Mikel Azcona Hyundai 72 5 Bruno Spengler Alfa Romeo 61 6 Maxime Martin Alfa Romeo 56 7 Jean-Karl Vernay Hyundai 45 8 Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 43 9 Jordi Gene Cupra 35 10 Kevin Ceccon Hyundai 33 11 John Venturini Alfa Romeo 29 12 Luca Philippi Alfa Romeo 15