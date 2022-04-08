EKS is the three-letter code with which Ekstrom competed in the DTM, the championship he won in 2004 and 2007, and gives his name to the Swedish driver’s brand new but already successful team.

Cupra raced in 2021 in the first edition of the ETCR, the series for 100% electric touring cars, with the aim of building a winning one in its commitment to competition.

This objective was achieved thanks to the victory of the two titles at stake: the constructors and the drivers with Ekstrom on the Cupra e-Racer.

For the new season, Cupra has decided to end its collaboration with Zengo Motorsport, the team with which it officially competed in 2021, to formalize a new agreement with EKS.

EKS is a team with good experience in the world of rallycross, where it has competed since 2014 as an Audi works team and with which the Swedish driver was crowned world champion in 2016, just three years after launching the project in a small garage in the city. of Fagersta in his native country.

Mattias Ekstrom, Cupra EKS team Photo by: Cupra

In addition to rallycross, where they continue to operate building cars for private teams after the departure of the official brands, the Swedish team recently participated in the Dakar, achieving a double in the T3 category, with Chaleco Lopez winning the class ahead of teammate Sebastian Eriksson.

From this season, the team will be called Cupra EKS and will start with the same goal of 2021: to win. The team will race with the victorious 500kW (680hp) Cupra e-Racer with an exciting new livery.

Furthermore, the driver line-up will also undergo some changes, although it won’t be hard to think Ekstrom will be on the grid this year, who said the following.

“The team is fully focused on next season. We share a passion for this sport and together we are looking forward to many more victories and titles such as Cupra EKS.”

The ETCR has become the FIA ​​World Cup this season, with seven events in seven different countries, visiting iconic circuits such as Jarama, Zolder and Pau. The 2022 season starts in Pau on May 6-8.