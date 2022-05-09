As if it were a bulldozer, the team led by Mattias Ekstrom celebrated on the road circuit of Pau Ville (France) in the first of the new season of the World Cup of electric touring cars, the FIA ​​ETCR.

In addition to Ekstrom’s victory, the Cupra EKS team placed Adrien Tambay and Tom Blomqvist on the other two steps and took home the first cCstruttori trophy.

While it may have seemed like a no-brainer for the Spanish team, the level of drivers this season has increased dramatically with people like Bruno Spengler and Maxime Martin with extensive DTM experience.

Race action Photo by: Cupra

The grid also features veterans such as Mikel Azcona, who moved from Cupra to Hyundai to form a great pair with Jean-Karl Vernay. All of them played it in the qualifying rounds.

Even the rookies have adapted well to the needs of electric cars and the competition format from the start, and have not cited their lack of experience with ETCR machines as an excuse.

This meant that the experts could not rest on their laurels and gave their all, even hitting the wall when pushing, as in the case of Jordi Gené (Cupra EKS) who made a mistake in one of the chicanes and could not finish the session. .

In this championship, the cars are shared by two different drivers, so the Gené crash forced the team to repair the vehicle in record time so that Blomqvist could hit the track.

The impressive work of the mechanics of the Cupra EKS, who had to change, among other things, the subframe, the steering rack and the nose in carbon fiber, was decisive for the Briton to step onto the podium.

An undertaking that is only possible with a team of expert mechanics, who know the car to the millimeter and have been working together for many years. Much of this weekend’s success can be attributed to them.

Tom Blomqvist, Mattias Ekström, Adrien Tambay, Jordi Gene, Cupra EKS Photo by: Cupra

“To finish all three on the podium and be the first manufacturer in our first weekend with Cupra EKS Racing is a dream result,” said Ekstrom.

“Of course, there can only be one winner and I’m happy it’s me, but Adrien and Tom did a perfect job this weekend which allowed us to score maximum points.”

The next round of the FIA ​​ETCR will be at the Turkish Istanbul Park circuit on May 21-22.