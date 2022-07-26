The FIA ​​ETCR took place with temperatures above 40 ° C every day on the Italian circuit. The asphalt recorded temperatures of 54 ° C in measurements made by Motorsport.com.

The high heat damaged the tires, the lack of grip and excessive wear of the tires had two effects: the car went out of line easily and caused constant punctures.

On Friday, the teams had to deal with several failures, as the asphalt and curbs were not helping the tires, with the drivers having to check where they were going on the track and what stress they were putting on them.

The engineers of the CUPRA EKS team realized this very early on.

“We were the first to puncture and we didn’t want to be the last,” said Xavi Serra, Director of Cupra Racing. “It was clear that we would suffer a lot with the high heat of the track due to tire wear and loss of grip, but we have to work with this type of handicap like when there is rain or extreme cold conditions.”

In a championship like this, where races in the heats award points, it is very important to finish each heat. A car that does not score points is decisive for the final sum on Sunday. It is important to remember that the driver who wins the final is not the one who finished first in the last heat, but the one who scored the most points over the weekend in their respective groups.

“The pace at the start was not what we wanted, we had two punctures on our cars that made us finish last in two races and also some off the track. Thanks to the work of the entire engineering team, we discovered some points of the track where the tires were most at risk of punctures “.

This information was passed on to the drivers so that they could avoid passing those spots as they normally did and take extra precautions on the rest of the circuit.

As a result, the Cupra EKS team has adopted a conservative and less risky strategy than other races of the season; a decision that might have seemed wrong at the time, but which ultimately turned out to be the right move.

A clear example was the unfortunate accident in one of the finals of Bruno Spengler, who lost one of his tires and crashed Romeo Ferraris’ Giulia ETCR into the barriers at a point that reaches 200 km / h.

The result of the accident left the Canadian without points and his team mate was also unable to race because he shared the car which was not repairable in time for the last race. Later, the Italian team withdrew its second car from the second final to protest the lack of safety for its drivers with these tires.

It was up to each team to make their own decisions when it came to tackling the problem and in the second final race, without Zolder winner Maxime Martin and his teammate Giovanni Venturini on the grid, the two Hyundai and the two Cupras had adopted different strategies.

While the Spanish team preferred not to take too many risks, Nicky Catsburg and Jean-Karl Vernay opted to push their cars to the limit.

“As agreed in the pre-race meeting with the riders, we decided to aim for the finish line. Third and fourth places in the final were also good for us, we didn’t want to have an accident like Bruno’s and lose points”, explained Serra about the Cupra strategy.

Tom Blomqvist and Mattias Ekstrom got off to a good start between the two Hyundai, and both reached certain points on the circuit without braking hard or pushing in the most critical parts, where the load on the tires is high at high speed.

Precisely this problem happened to Vernay, who had to brake slightly to avoid colliding with the Cupra, while Catsburg made his way in the lead by pushing harder.

On the last lap, with a slight advantage over the other three cars on the track and a few corners to go, Catsburg suffered a puncture that forced him to retire, allowing Ekstrom to take the lead and win the Super Final of the Pool Furious on Blomqvist and Vernay.

After the race, many complained about punctures, but Cupra boss Serra downplayed the importance of the case.

“It’s not about luck. We followed a rigorous strategy to keep the cars on track. We were the first to puncture and we didn’t want to be the last.”