The driver of Hyundai Motorsport N faced the historic French street circuit for the first time in his career, managing to earn fourth place in the epilogue of the Super Final.

Inserted in the “Furious” pool, one of the two groups in which the drivers at the start were distributed, Ceccon signed the fifth time in Saturday’s qualifying at the wheel of the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR.

Kevin, however, saw his attempt in Q1 thwarted due to the accident of an opponent in front of which only the yellow flag was waved at the discretion of the race direction, without a reply granted by the stewards as it would have been possible with the red one.

Kevin Ceccon, Hyundai Motorsport N, Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Photo by: ETCR

With the exception of free practice, the format of the events foresees the assignment of points at each stage of the weekend: Kevin increased his total in the Quarter Final 2 in Semi Final 2, when he also distinguished himself with the fastest lap in 1 ’24 “491, demonstrating the excellent speed potential.

Fifth at the start of the Super Final reserved for the “Furious” pool, Kevin was immediately very aggressive setting turn 2 in second position, but finding himself on a street circuit traveling on an external path on dirt, he had to lift his foot, still obtaining the fourth position which earned him a further 15 lengths.

The Bergamo driver therefore settled in tenth place in the general classification, offering his contribution to Hyundai Motorsport in the first of three events in which Ceccon will defend the colors of the Korean manufacturer.

Kevin Ceccon, Hyundai Motorsport N, Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Photo by: ETCR

“I can be satisfied with my first race weekend in the FIA ​​ETCR, in which I was able to battle against very strong opponents, on a demanding track and with a car that I am discovering step by step”, declared Ceccon.

“I am happy above all with my performance in the Super Final: having nothing to lose, I decided to be very aggressive right from the start, and with fourth place I completed a progressive growth behind the wheel at every stage of this weekend”.

“In any case, the experience was fantastic, being my competitive debut in electric motorsport, due to the format and the atmosphere that reigns in this so innovative championship”.

“Together with Hyundai Motorsport we have laid the foundations to be more competitive in the next two events that I will compete in driving the Veloster N ETCR, in Istanbul and Budapest. We are all pushing in the same direction to grow.”