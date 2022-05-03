The 2022 FIA ETCR season will kick off this weekend and with it Kevin Ceccon’s new adventure as a factory driver of Hyundai Motorsport N.

The Korean manufacturer has hired the Begamasco for three events, who with the Veloster N ETCR will have many things to discover, starting with the series and how to manage an electric vehicle.

In Race FR, Ceccon will presumably share the car with Norbert Michelisz, his new colleague along with Jean-Karl Vernay and Mikel Azcona, from whom he will be able to learn a lot since both the French and the Spaniard were on track last year in what was the Pure ETCR, that is the primordial series of this one.

Kevin Ceccon, Hyundai Motorsport Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

“I approach this weekend with a certain trepidation, as is inevitable when facing a new championship, moreover as particular as the FIA ​​ETCR, but also a city track like Pau, on which I have never competed”, said Ceccon before. to fly to France.

“It will be a busy weekend for me because I don’t know the track and it will be my first race in the series, as well as my first time in an electric car; so everything is new!”.

“My expectations for the event are to do my best for Hyundai Motorsport N and for myself, and try to get the best possible result for everyone. I want to be competitive right away in order to bring the team as many points as possible. in the three events that I will compete at the wheel of the Veloster N ETCR “.

Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

During the tests, Ceccon was able to test the power of the car, which reaches almost 700CV, but it will also be necessary to understand how to manage in the format that includes duels in battle where you have to give everything with great grit and determination, but being careful not to make mistakes and run into an accident that could jeopardize the final result right away.

“The tests have been good so far, I know I have to refine a lot of details and still learn a lot so it is difficult to say where we are compared to the other teams: we will have to wait for qualifying to find out.”

“I am also curious to discover the format of the weekend, already very exciting as a spectator, and without a doubt even more exciting now that I will be the direct protagonist. Overall, I am really excited about this new electric adventure”.

Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai Motorsport Marketing and PR Director Stefan Henrich added: “It is incredibly exciting to compete in the FIA ​​ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup this season. Our Veloster N ETCR showed great potential in its debut last year and we are confident it can be even better in 2022 “.

“The team has made some positive strides with the performance package during the winter break and our goal is to compete for weekends at every event.”

“With our excellent driver lineup, we are well positioned to have another successful season and fight for the constructors ‘and drivers’ titles.”