Etched Memories It comes with an interesting premise, as it explores horror games from the perspective of a highly intelligent cat.

Taking advantage of the mystery that these cute little animals contain, a new horror game decided to put one as the protagonist, and very soon you will be able to try it.

If you want to take a few scares and discover a peculiar story with a cat in the main role, then Etched Memories is for you.

If the pandemic left us with something, it was quality indie games, and some of them even managed to outperform triple-A jobs from large studios.

From Scratch Studios He dedicated the last few months to the development of Etched Memories, a horror title where you will take control of a cute kitten, who will have to solve some puzzles to complete his mission.

To give players a little taste of what awaits them, they published a small gameplay that we leave you below for you to examine.

Etched Memories puts you in the shoes of Biscuit, a cat that will try to find its mother by following her memories, clues and documents that you will find by solving puzzles and analyzing your environment.

This title can be played in first and third person, and you can switch between both modes with the push of a button.

As you can see, the graphics still look similar to two generations of consoles, although you should keep in mind that it is still in an early stage of development.

In Etched Memories you will be a super smart ‘michi’.

From Scratch Studios made available to Windows users a small demo with which they will see the basic elements of Etched Memories, and if you want to give it a try, you can now download it from Steam.

