ETA, Venezuela or Catalan: Ayuso uses the anniversary of the Constitution to repeat his mantras

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has resorted to her mantras to commemorate the anniversary of the Constitution in an event held by her Government at Puerta del Sol. In her speech she has reviewed several articles of the Magna Carta to claim that “discouragement” and “ignorance” are undermining the continuity of the “law of laws.” “Many of those who claim to change it pursue unspeakable goals,” he explained when taking the floor.

The celebration organized by Ayuso’s team has coincided with the Supreme Court’s announcement to call Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, his chief of staff, as a witness. The president’s right-hand man has confirmed that “of course” he will go to testify before the magistrate investigating the leaks of the emails of Alberto González Amador, the president’s boyfriend. “I can’t tell you much more,” Rodríguez has limited himself to responding to journalists, alleging that he has not yet received the summons.

Ayuso’s speech has focused on praising the promoters of the Magna Carta and celebrating that the Transition was “one of the best moments” in the history of the country. “Everyone who made it is the best example to follow. People who put aside their differences to find their meeting places,” he claimed, later insisting that “we cannot govern at any price.” “Either the law and the law of laws are respected, or nothing works,” he insisted.

Along these lines, the Madrid president has highlighted that to govern we must not “allow the dictatorship of identities and ideology, and the imposition of the minority at the cost of the collapse of the majority.”

Ayuso has presented himself as “the voice of the ordinary citizen” to take a tour of the most recent history of Spain. “Let’s do a little history: a terrorist group wanted to carry out an ideological cleansing in an entire region; he wanted to destroy democracy and coexistence; “He killed almost a thousand people, tortured, extorted, displaced tens of thousands,” he noted.

Along with the mentions of ETA, the Community of Madrid has used this act to demand the use of Spanish in Catalonia. To do this, they have invited Javier Pulido, the father of a student from Canet de Mar (Catalonia) who won before the courts the right to take 25% of Spanish at school. When he spoke, he thanked the president for having him and defended article 3 of the Constitution which determines, among other things, that “Spanish is the official Spanish language of the State.” In this act, Pulido has assured that this precept “is systematically violated, publicly, and every day in a large part of Spanish territory.”

The former ambassador to the Vatican, Francisco Vázquez, has also taken the floor, presenting himself as a “socialist who was once a constituent deputy.” Vázquez left the PSOE in 2014 and shortly after he was already sharing electoral events with Albert Rivera. In this political approach to the right, the former deputy has participated in events with organizations close to Vox. The speaker used his speech to vindicate the role of the Transition politicians, highlighting that the Constitution “was forged at a time and by politicians from all parties who fulfilled the wishes and aspirations of the citizens”, in particular, “peace and coexistence”.

His speech was received with applause by the guests, who stood up to welcome him back to his seat, with the exception of the Government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín, who remained seated and was not part of the recognition that The PP officials wanted to give Vázquez.

The only note of protest in this act has been carried out by a Peruvian musical duo formed by two people affected by DANA from Valencia. Before playing, they wanted to remember that after the catastrophe there are still children and young people who have not returned to school. They have had some words for migrants affected by the flood who do not have papers and do not have the facilities to request the aid announced by the administrations. In addition, the Philharmonic Orchestra of Venezuelan exiles has also participated in this celebration. Ayuso has valued that his actions remind him “every day of the importance of respect for the law.”

On this occasion, the Government delegate in Madrid has not taken the floor due to a change in the protocol that has removed him from the celebration for the first time. With this decision, Martín considers that Ayuso seeks to “silence those who do not think like her.” Your institution has chosen to organize a parallel event a day later, on Wednesday, in the Royal Collections Gallery, in an event to which all Madrid institutions have been invited.