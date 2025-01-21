He was sentenced to 8 years for belonging to the terrorist group ETA and since January 8 he has been teaching at the Valle del Ebro public institute



01/21/2025



Updated at 2:42 p.m.





The ETA member José Javier Oses Carrasco, who was sentenced to 8 years in prison for belonging to the terrorist group ETA, has been teaching Economics classes since January 8 at the IES Valle del Ebro public institute in Tudela, as ABC has learned. Oses himself acknowledged his membership in ETA before being sentenced.

The director of the Tudela center sent a complaint to the Socialist Government of Chivite, which, according to what they told this newspaper, has not yet acted. The mayor of the Navarrese municipality, Alejandro Toquero, from Unión para el Pueblo Navarro (UPN), informs this newspaper that there is a great stir among the students of the center, as well as great discontent among the parents of the students of the center.