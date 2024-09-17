The National Court has sentenced ETA member Ana Belén Egüés, alias Doloresfor participating in the car bomb attack carried out on Calle de las Platerías in Madrid on 8 August 2000, which left 11 people injured (seven of them seriously). The court considered the involvement of the terrorist to be proven, and she admitted the facts in court after reaching an agreement with the prosecution. Egüés, 55, is currently in prison serving a sentence for other crimes.

The sentence, which attributes to the ETA member seven crimes of attempted murder and another of terrorist havoc, explains that Egüés stole in January 2000 the Peugeot vehicle used half a year later in the attack on Calle de las Platerías. By then, she was already part of the Buruhauste commandwhich focused its operations in the capital. What’s more, ETA members loaded the car bomb with dynamite that it had “provided” previously and transported to a house in Salamanca used as a safe house. For their part, other members of the command parked the car in the place where it exploded in August.

“The placement and detonation of the bomb installed in the vehicle, which had been previously stolen, created a dangerous situation affecting a large number of people, seriously disrupting their daily lives. The device, which was made, installed and activated, demonstrated its great destructive power and its disruption of social tranquility,” reads the ruling of the National Court, signed by the judges Juan Francisco Martel, Francisca María Ramis and Fermín Javier Echarri.

In parallel, the National Court is holding this week the trial against two other ETA members, Mikel Kabikoitz Carrera Sarobe, alias Tieand Miren Itxaso Zaldúa, who is nicknamed Sahatsafor allegedly participating in four attacks committed by the Basajaun command in 2002 – the placing of a car bomb at the University of Navarra; another at the Corte Inglés in Zaragoza; and two others near the headquarters of the companies Uvesa and Ultracongelados Virto, in Navarra. For these crimes, the prosecution is asking for 167 years in prison for both. This Tuesday, the public prosecutor insisted on their guilt. But, during their statements before the court, held on Monday, both denied their involvement in these four attacks.

Ata, who did admit his membership in the Basajaun commandis currently in prison for other crimes and was sentenced in 2023 to 30 years in prison for the 2001 murder of Manuel Giménez Abad, former president of the PP of Aragon. Precisely, Zaldúa was also accused in that trial, but was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Zaldúa, who is at liberty, exonerated herself on Monday: “I have never made an explosive device. I have never prepared a car.” The terrorist said that, before going into hiding in France in 2004, her work in Spain was limited to support tasks for ETA, such as acting as a courier or storing material.