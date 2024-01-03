ET the extraterrestrial: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, 3 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, the extra-terrestrial, the 1982 American science fiction film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Melissa Mathison, will be broadcast. It tells the story of Elliott, a boy who befriends an extraterrestrial creature, which he nicknames ET, accidentally left on Earth by his peers. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

ET the Extra-Terrestrial: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of ET the Extra-Terrestrial, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Henry Thomas: Elliott Taylor

Dee WallaceMary Taylor

Robert MacNaughton: Michael Taylor

Drew Barrymore: Gertie Taylor

Peter Coyote: Keys

Sean Frye: Steve

Pat Welsh: ET

Streaming and TV

Where to watch ET the Extraterrestrial live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 3 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform.