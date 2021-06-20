Eswatini | Young people demonstrated for democracy in Eswatin, Africa’s last absolute monarchy – “This country has been stolen from us”

Political parties have been banned in the country since 1973.

About 500 the young man demonstrated in Eswatin on Saturday, news agency AFP reports. The protesters are calling for democratic reforms in Africa’s last absolute monarchy.

Protesters burned tires, blocked roads and shouted political slogans in the city of Manzin. Police responded to the protests by firing stun grenades and hard ammunition.

“We demand multi-party democracy now. The time for a dictatorial royal system is over, ”the protester said Melusi Dlamini said.

Young people however, they are also afraid to criticize the ruling system.

“The majority of young people do not want a monarchy, but they are afraid to criticize it. Opponents of the monarchy have been imprisoned, tortured and even killed, ”Deputy Secretary-General of the Eswatin Youth Congress Mbongeni Simelane told German television channel Deutsche Welle (DW).

“This land has been stolen from us,” Simelane said.

Acting Prime Minister of the country Themba Masuku denies allegations that the country is not free.

“Our system does not impede freedom of assembly. People will not be prevented or harassed if they choose to exercise their freedom, ”Masuku, appointed by the king, told DW.

The constitution, which came into force in 2005, forbade parties from nominating their candidates, making the king Mswati III gained absolute power.

Demonstrations are rare in a small South African country, as the nation has traditionally been on the side of the monarchy. However, the king has angered many with his expensive lifestyle, as most of the country’s population lives below the poverty line.