Pervis Estupiñán seems to have few options of power play the derby of this Sunday in front of Valencia at the Estadio de la Cerámica, since the player could not finish the match with his team, having to be injured at seventy-three minutes into the match against Uruguay this last night.

Stupiñán, asked for the change and had to leave the field on a stretcher, when noticing some discomfort in the back of his right leg. Thus, after a center, the Villarreal side dropped the grass, asking for change already before dropping.

The side was replaced after being assisted in the band, although it should be noted that he addressed the locker room on your own feet. The first impression is that Estupiñán left the field for a muscle problem, although we will have to wait and see what the medical tests say.

To the more than possible absence of Pervis Estupiñán, we must add that of the forward Gerard Moreno, who returned from his call-up with the Spanish team with a muscle injury, which will keep him absent for a minimum of three weeks.