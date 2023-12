The jewel of South America comes to Pumas!🤩

At only 22 years of age, Piero Quispe has just been crowned League champion in his native Peru and was chosen as the best player in his country's first division. 🔝🔥

Now he is part of the blue and gold to add his talent and creativity to… pic.twitter.com/5sMIqBpUSR

— PUMAS (@PumasMX) December 28, 2023