In the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, Boca lost on penalties to Cruzeiro and it was not enough to advance to the next stage. However, now the Xeneize must think about their next match: it will be against Estudiantes on matchday 12 of the 2024 Professional League.
After losing in the round of 16, Diego Martínez’s team will have four days to rest and train in preparation for their next match in the national competition.
City: La Plata, Argentina.
Stadium: Jorge Luis Hirschi
Date: Monday, August 26
Schedule: 21:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18:00 in Mexico, 17:00 in Spain.
Referee: Dario Herrera.
This match can be followed on TV from the official TNT Sports Premium channel (you must have subscribed to the service). As for streaming, the Flow and Telecentro Play platforms will broadcast the match, although you must also have subscribed to the cable service of the different companies and the PACK Fútbol.
He begins to define the last details in view of the meeting with the absence of Santiago Ascacibar due to injury and Piatti will be tested on Saturday.
Pablo Piatti’s presence on the bench has not yet been confirmed, as he will be made to work more intensively as the week progresses and will be tested on Saturday.
Diego Martinez has not yet decided which team he will play for after being eliminated from the Sudamericana. “We have to be on our feet starting tomorrow. Estudiantes are coming to visit us, we have to add points and get the local championship on track, because Boca has to fight for important things”said Chiquito Romero.
STUDENTS: Matias Mansilla; Eric Meza, Luciano Lollo, Federico Fernandez, Gaston Benedetti; Tiago Palacios, Gabriel Neves, Enzo Perez, Bautista Kociubinski or Edwin Cetre; Luciano Gimenez and Guido Carrillo.
MOUTH: Rosemary; Advincula; Lemma; Red; White; Zenon; Medina; Fernandez; Martegani; Merentiel and Gimenez.
Boca will start winning 1-0, but “Pincha” will turn it around 2-1.
#Estudiantes #Boca #watch #match #lineups #prediction #Professional #League
Leave a Reply