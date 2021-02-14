River Plate, which left behind the disappointment it suffered in the Copa Libertadores and that during the week passed the phase in the Argentine Cup, will visit Estudiantes de La Plata tonight in Zone A on the first date of the Professional League Cup .

The match will be played from 9.30 pm at the new Estudiantes stadium, with Facundo Tello arbitration, and will be televised on the TNT Sports signal.

Last Wednesday River eliminated in 32nd. from the Argentine Cup to Defensores de Pronunciamiento, Entre Rios team from the Federal A tournament, and advanced to the next phase.

Now he will look for triumphs in the League Cup in search of the local tournament that Marcelo Gallardo could never win in the almost seven years he has been River’s coach, while in April he will begin to play the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Students, now led by “Russian” Ricardo Zielinski, got the reinforcements of Fabián Noguera, from Santos in Brazil; Jorge “Corcho” Rodríguez, bought from Banfield, plus the debut of defender Fernando Tobio, who arrived from Mexico last year but had not been able to play.