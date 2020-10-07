Due to fluctuations in pregnancy hormones, a pregnant woman has to face many problems and tell you that there is also a hormone estrogen which plays an important role in it. This hormone plays a very important role in mother’s health and baby’s development.So let’s know about estrogen hormone, what it does and its importance in pregnancy.There are many hormones in the human body that help in the development and normal functioning of the body. Testosterone and estrogen are the predominant hormones of gender, meaning that testosterone is predominant in males and estrogen in females.Estrogen is usually formed in women in placenta and ovary. The most important form of estrogen is the estradiol formed from the female body. Even this can be called the most important hormone for the development of the infant. This hormone helps in conceiving women and then plays an important role in protecting them from miscarriage.

Estrogen level low in pregnancy

Low levels of estrogen hormones affect the entire pregnancy, and especially the girl child in the womb. Due to low estrogen levels, miscarriage, the unborn baby may have a problem with a fertility problem or her ovary may have a low egg.

How much estrogen should be in pregnancy

Hormones fluctuate during the nine months of pregnancy and estrogen levels also vary. Estrogen is 187–2498 pg / ml in the first trimester of pregnancy, 1276–7193 pg / ml in the second trimester of pregnancy. At the same time, this level is 6138-3461 pg / ml in the third quarter of pregnancy.

What does estrogen work in pregnancy

Estrogen is a major hormone that contains many hormones such as estradiol. With the help of this hormone, the risk of miscarriage is reduced and women are able to complete their nine-month pregnancy. University of Maryland Medical Center study has revealed that pregnant women who have low estrogen levels may have fertility problems in their child. At the same time, it was found in this study that due to excess estrogen, there may be other fertility problems and miscarriage.

At estrogen level, the baby is also fine and later on he is able to have his baby. Estrogen hormone plays a very important role in nurturing the fetus to become a healthy baby. It provides nutrition to the child. At the same time, malnutrition can occur in the fetus when estrogen is low in pregnancy.

Doctors perform a blood test to check for estrogen levels in the body and examine estrogen elements such as estriol and alpha fetoprotein or AFP. Apart from this, HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin) is also tested.