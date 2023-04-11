extreme, the company that gave life to Birò, the smallest four-wheeled electric vehicle, announces the opening of a new market, the Belgian one, thanks to a partnership with the company Amolytics BV, led by Matthew Khouri, an entrepreneur who has been active for many years in the distribution of heavy machinery for the construction and mining sector in West Africa, with which the company Birò Brussels was established.

The agreement for Belgium

The agreement provides for the opening of a new Birò Store, managed by the newly established Belgian company Birò Brussels, dedicated to the sale, distribution and rental of Birò in the Belgian capital. The initiative is part of Estrima’s growth plan, as communicated during the IPO phase, which provides for the opening of new markets and cities in Europe, including Belgium.

Estrima’s comment

“City after city, Capital after Capital, we are conquering Europe – he commented Matteo Maestri President of Estrima SpA – After the successes obtained in Amsterdam, Milan, Rome, Paris, Athens, Munich, just to name a few, and the projects thanks to which we have revolutionized the mobility of Peccioli and Procida, now it is Belgium’s turn and we will present them with the new Birò, improved in all its parts. And of course we won’t stop there.”

The new Belgian partner

Satisfaction also in the words of the local partner, represented by Matthew Khouri, CEO of Amolytics BVhe has declared: “We are thrilled to be an active part of the sustainable mobility revolution, carried out by Estrima and its team of super enthusiastic professionals. In line with our diversification strategy in renewable energy and mobility for emerging markets, we are confident that the partnership with Estrima can be a stepping stone for the growth of our company as a provider of responsible mobility solutions. Finally, we underline that we believe that Birò can be of help for the change of mobility in Brussels, respecting the vision and the directives of the ‘Regional mobility plan 2030’”.