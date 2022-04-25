“There is room in the background” 2022 come back with a special LIVE by the signal of America TV. The TV series was one of the most successful on Peruvian television and now promises to reunite with its audience, who hope to see the original characters from the Las Lomas neighborhood again. Find out here all the minute by minute presentation of the actors, the continuation of the story, their characters and what happened to each of them.

Live: Premiere of “In the background there is room” Yvonne Frayssinet wears a new look For this new season of “In the background there is room”, Yvonne Frayssinet pointed out that her character of ‘Francesca Maldini’ will debut a new look. Mónica Sánchez returns as ‘Charito’ in “In the background there is a place” During an exclusive interview for La República in March, Mónica Sánchez revealed that she will play ‘Charito’ again in the new season of “Al fondo hay lugar”. “We are going to see how she returns (‘Charito’) with chiffon or other weapons,” she commented. Which actors will not return to “In the background there is room? Nataniel Sánchez, Andrés Wiese, Mayra Couto and Tatiana Astengo are some of the main actors that “There is room in the background” that will not appear in this new season. Mayra Couto happy for the return “There is room in the background”: “The best of successes” Through her Instagram account, Mayra Couto, who gave life to Grace Gonzáles in “In the background there is a place”, expressed her happiness for the return of the series to the small screen. “In the background there is room, he returns with everything in 2022 and, from Colombia, I want to wish my colleagues the best of success. I already want to see the evolution of characters like Tere!” the actress wrote. What will happen at the premiere of “In the background there is room”? According to the trailer that promotes the return of “In the background there is a place”, one of the most successful Peruvian series, Fransesca (Yvonne Frayssinet) and Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) are surprised by the arrival of the González.

When does the special “In the background there is a place” premiere?

The long-awaited special “In the background there is a place” premieres this Monday, April 25, on the signal of the América Televisión channel. In this note from La República Espectaculos you can also follow the transmission.

At what time does the special “In the background there is a place” premiere?

The special “In the background there is a place” will be broadcast LIVE starting at 9:00 am through the programs “America shows” and “America today”. Both spaces will be the setting for the news that the new season of the TV series will bring.

The series returns with several of its usual characters. Photo: In the background there is a Facebook site

“In the background there is room” 2022: confirmed actors

These are the actors who have confirmed their participation in the 2022 season of “In the background there is a place”:

Yvonne Frayssinet

Erick Elera

Magdyel Ugaz

David Almandoz

Laszlo Kovacs

Charles Solano

Adolfo Chuman

Monica Sanchez

Gustavo Bueno

What was the end of “In the background there is room”?

The last chapter of “In the background there is a place”, which was broadcast on December 5, 2016, showed Francesca Maldini providing accommodation in her new house for the Gonzáles family, who had lost their residence due to Miguel Ignacio. They are grateful for Francesca’s help; however, they also invite the Pachas family, Father Manuel, the popular ‘Pollo Gordo’ and even his girlfriend Margarita to the luxurious house.