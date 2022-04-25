“There is room in the background” 2022 come back with a special LIVE by the signal of America TV. The TV series was one of the most successful on Peruvian television and now promises to reunite with its audience, who hope to see the original characters from the Las Lomas neighborhood again. Find out here all the minute by minute presentation of the actors, the continuation of the story, their characters and what happened to each of them.
Live: Premiere of “In the background there is room”
When does the special “In the background there is a place” premiere?
The long-awaited special “In the background there is a place” premieres this Monday, April 25, on the signal of the América Televisión channel. In this note from La República Espectaculos you can also follow the transmission.
At what time does the special “In the background there is a place” premiere?
The special “In the background there is a place” will be broadcast LIVE starting at 9:00 am through the programs “America shows” and “America today”. Both spaces will be the setting for the news that the new season of the TV series will bring.
YOU CAN SEE “In the background there is room” 2022 and the doubts that must be resolved: what happened to Fernanda and more
“In the background there is room” 2022: confirmed actors
These are the actors who have confirmed their participation in the 2022 season of “In the background there is a place”:
- Yvonne Frayssinet
- Erick Elera
- Magdyel Ugaz
- David Almandoz
- Laszlo Kovacs
- Charles Solano
- Adolfo Chuman
- Monica Sanchez
- Gustavo Bueno
What was the end of “In the background there is room”?
The last chapter of “In the background there is a place”, which was broadcast on December 5, 2016, showed Francesca Maldini providing accommodation in her new house for the Gonzáles family, who had lost their residence due to Miguel Ignacio. They are grateful for Francesca’s help; however, they also invite the Pachas family, Father Manuel, the popular ‘Pollo Gordo’ and even his girlfriend Margarita to the luxurious house.
