The EstrenArte Youth Creation Festival launches its fourth edition with the aim of continuing to consolidate itself as the “biggest event” aimed at young creators in the Region and a meeting, exhibition and training place for new artists. Yesterday it was announced that the deadline for young people to submit their work will begin in the coming days and will last until June.

The contest organized by the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson, through the General Directorate of Youth and the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA), aspires to be the lever of impetus and support to the young artists of the Region of Murcia. «We continue to seek new creativity in any artistic discipline: music, performing and cinematographic arts, plastic and visual arts, graphic design, fashion design and other artistic modalities. To transform, we must stop repeating patterns and that is why we have the infinite capacity of our creators, who in each edition propose works of higher quality and innovation”, stressed the general secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Juan Antonio Lorca.

Nearly 150 artistic projects by young creators from the Region have been selected and produced throughout the three previous editions of EstrenArte. Among these, works related to music stand out, although last year the cinema had an excellent reception and 14 cinematographic proposals were selected.

As in previous editions, in this fourth edition, not only will there be room for the exhibitions of the selected projects, but the festival will offer talks and free training activities. For this, in the months of May and June, workshops on performing arts and music will be organized with people and experts of recognized prestige in these fields.

The festival aims to become a stable support to undertake the artistic projects of young people, from the beginning to its final exhibition, for which it will offer advice and training by experts in different disciplines.

In the third edition, the festival included the participation of emerging proposals such as Lücky Dückes, a band from Ciez, Adiós Noviembre from Cartagena, and Atientas, a group based in Murcia that presented the songs from ‘Energías arquetípicas’.