star towers She is more in love than ever with Kevin Salas and does not hesitate to express her happiness. The couple, who recently celebrated a year and a half of their relationship, are ready to take the next step and are looking to walk down the aisle. The ex-singer of “Corazón Serrano” revealed that, although the relationship always has ups and downs, the important thing is always that they resolve it in a mature way. In addition, they do not refuse to ask for advice from people they trust who have more experience and reveal that they learn every day from each other.

Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas have formed a family

The former member of “The Artist of the Year” commented that she has formed a family with Kevin Salas and they have their pets as “children.” “We have two kittens and a puppy, who are like our little children. We are very responsible parents, because we take them to the vet, we are attentive to their diet, their care, we are very happy, ”she said in dialogue with Trome.

When will Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas get married?

Later, the singer was encouraged to reveal that the marriage already has a date. “It will be on September 22 and we are more than nervous because there is not much leftwe are already seeing only details, and with all the desire for it to turn out as we want, “he added.

Subsequently, the Peruvian singer was encouraged to reveal that she had already selected her wedding dress and all that remains is to send it to be prepared with a designer. “We are in the process, but I can already say yes. It was a bit difficult to search, but I already have the right model and I will have it done by a Peruvian designer, whom I will visit in these days”.