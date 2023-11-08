Star Torres He has earned the affection of Peruvians thanks to his melodious voice. The former member of Serrano Heart She married Kevin Salas last September in the middle of a tender and grand ceremony, and now, she surprised her fans by publishing a photograph on her Instagram account in which you can see her husband bending down and kissing her belly. . The topic made several of the users affirm that the singer was going to be a mother and here we bring you the whole truth about the matter.

What happened to Estrella Torres and her husband Kevin Salas?

Estrella Torres surprised her followers on November 6 by uploading a photo to her Instagram stories. In the image you could see the soloist posing standing with a cell phone in her hand while her husband Kevin Salas He bent down and gave him a tender kiss on the belly.

This act was taken by users with a confirmation of pregnancy by the artists and they quickly made several comments congratulating the couple. “Congratulations, Estrella”, “Estrella, you look beautiful”, “Estrella, are you pregnant? What good news”, are some of the messages that can be read.

Estrella Torres uploaded a photograph with Kevin Salas. Photo: Instagram

Is Estrella Torres pregnant?

Although this publication caught the attention of users, the truth is that the cumbia singer she is not pregnant. On the same platform, the singer took it upon herself to deny the rumors and pointed out that the whole issue was a joke and that she was trying to promote girdles.

“It was just a joke, all because of the girdles”, he explained. In addition, the singer uploaded a video detailing that she did not expect the issue to get bigger. “As a result of the story I uploaded, I have received a lot of congratulatory messages, when it is time (to be a mother) I will be grateful, but for now I am not there,” she said.

Estrella Torres denies her pregnancy. photo: Instagram

